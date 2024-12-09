iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Acquired by Raelipskie Partnership

Raelipskie Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

EMXC stock opened at $58.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $63.25.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

