iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.97 and last traded at $111.73, with a volume of 153044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.36.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

