iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.37 and last traded at $94.21, with a volume of 83286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.66.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $786.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day moving average is $96.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEO. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

