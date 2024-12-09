Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 81,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Regional Management

In other Regional Management news, SVP Catherine R. Atwood sold 1,128 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $37,224.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,825. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 7,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $231,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,069.65. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regional Management Stock Performance

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 44.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $34.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Regional Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regional Management

Regional Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.