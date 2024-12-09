Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stake in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) by 724.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,750 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Traeger worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Traeger in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Traeger, Inc. has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $3.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $122.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.74 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COOK. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Traeger from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

