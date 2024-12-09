Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 185,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Emergent BioSolutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 7.9% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 171,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EBS. StockNews.com lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $488.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

