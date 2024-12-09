Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,975.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALM. StockNews.com lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $99.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $100.86.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.30). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $785.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

