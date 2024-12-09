Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 744 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. The trade was a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $14,970,137 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $2,371.83 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,099.74 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,144.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,797.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.98, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,022.67.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

