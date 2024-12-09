JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JD. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Get JD.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Trading Up 2.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $37.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in JD.com by 32.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 4.0% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.