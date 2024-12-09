JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $245.71 and last traded at $246.42. 1,136,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,977,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $688.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.68 and a 200-day moving average of $215.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $6,031,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 19,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after buying an additional 1,016,289 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

