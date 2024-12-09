Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Downgraded to “Market Perform” Rating by Sanford C. Bernstein

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BZ. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kanzhun by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
