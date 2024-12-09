Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRG. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 819.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 158.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 108.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 42.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $999,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,624,353.60. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KRG stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,600.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.