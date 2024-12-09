KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Trading 3.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.14. 15,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 166,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Separately, Singular Research raised shares of KLX Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $83.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.08. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 244.12% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 90.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

