Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Knife River were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Knife River by 129.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Knife River by 586.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Knife River in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Knife River from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Knife River Stock Performance

NYSE KNF opened at $105.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.22). Knife River had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Knife River’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

