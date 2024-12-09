Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,669 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 34.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.9 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.57. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.