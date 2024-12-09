Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.81 and last traded at $99.81. Approximately 62,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 161,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

