Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $129,480,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 108.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,883,000. TPG GP A LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,790,000 after buying an additional 830,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.2 %

LW opened at $77.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

