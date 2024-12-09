Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.67.

Shares of TSE:LB traded down C$0.60 on Monday, reaching C$29.97. The company had a trading volume of 170,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,730. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.45 and a twelve month high of C$31.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

