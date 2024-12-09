Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Invests $28,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 179 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 20.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $132.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

