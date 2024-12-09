Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Invests $30,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $207,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $447,641.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. This represents a 23.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $56.85 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

