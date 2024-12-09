Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 53 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $708.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $278.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $721.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $857.41. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

