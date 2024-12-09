LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 6152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.
LG Display Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 27.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 283,441 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 546.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 183,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 155,030 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 341.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth about $50,000.
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
