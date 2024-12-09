LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 6152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

LG Display Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 27.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 283,441 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 546.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 183,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 155,030 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 341.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Further Reading

