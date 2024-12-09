LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.08% of LGI Homes worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LGI Homes by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,031 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in LGI Homes by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 906,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 695,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,425,000 after acquiring an additional 218,923 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in LGI Homes by 5,860.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 447,130 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,380,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

LGI Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $105.42 on Monday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $136.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 12.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.99.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $651.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.27 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

