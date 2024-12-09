Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,522 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,318 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.3% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 835 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,027 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX stock opened at $120.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $61.25 and a 12-month high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $34,023.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,835.58. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 10.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

