LRI Investments LLC Acquires 54,750 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,472,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of LRI Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $88,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416,364 shares during the period. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,997,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,517,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,045 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,418 shares during the period. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $62,860,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $36.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

