LRI Investments LLC Purchases 16,713 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 30,387.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.8% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $215.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.94 and its 200 day moving average is $227.73. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $197.82 and a 12-month high of $248.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This represents a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,363.04. The trade was a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

