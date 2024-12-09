LRI Investments LLC Purchases 5,242 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $195.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

