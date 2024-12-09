LRI Investments LLC Sells 489 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LRI Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.5% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. M&G Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 729.3% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 135,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 118,728 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.5% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 582.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,444 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,629,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $173.82 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.76 and its 200 day moving average is $169.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.