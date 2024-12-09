Luxor Capital Group LP Purchases 584,963 Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584,963 shares during the period. Ferrovial accounts for about 2.3% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $37,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter valued at about $43,583,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $985,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,282,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter worth approximately $11,119,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Ferrovial stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. Ferrovial SE has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $48.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72.

Ferrovial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

See Also

