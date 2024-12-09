Luxor Capital Group LP Raises Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,565 shares during the period. WideOpenWest comprises approximately 0.2% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Luxor Capital Group LP owned about 0.73% of WideOpenWest worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth $1,190,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,516,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 726,000 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 23.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at about $1,162,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,863,229.44. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

NYSE WOW opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

