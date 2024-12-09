Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 846,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,945,000 after purchasing an additional 576,119 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.4% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.61 per share, for a total transaction of $897,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,124.90. The trade was a 6,666.67 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $150.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $140.98 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.87.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $35.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

