Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 31.6% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 61.9% during the second quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 13,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $528.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $513.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $409.23 and a 12 month high of $535.77. The company has a market capitalization of $485.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $544.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.42.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

