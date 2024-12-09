McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in McKesson by 742.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 0.7 %

McKesson stock opened at $603.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $554.83 and a 200-day moving average of $561.91. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $431.35 and a 52 week high of $637.51.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $635.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.