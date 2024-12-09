Meritage Group LP Has $78.37 Million Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Meritage Group LP increased its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,768,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Toast accounts for approximately 1.8% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Meritage Group LP owned approximately 0.59% of Toast worth $78,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,449,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,172,000 after buying an additional 8,205,053 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,301,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Toast by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,325,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,689,000 after purchasing an additional 206,789 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Toast by 2,889.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,829,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,783,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,788,000 after buying an additional 113,995 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $9,117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 177,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,436.04. This trade represents a 62.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Yuan sold 189,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $8,162,652.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,829 shares in the company, valued at $8,551,635.29. This trade represents a 48.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,688,321 shares of company stock worth $52,160,120. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $38.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $44.12.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

