MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 70,669 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,669 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $46,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 327.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,890,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 45,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $238.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

