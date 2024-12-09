MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $38,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

ITA stock opened at $152.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.49.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

