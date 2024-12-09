MML Investors Services LLC Buys 9,229 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $42,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,007,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,432,855,000 after purchasing an additional 864,193 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,276,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,360,215,000 after buying an additional 314,530 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,329,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,141,562,000 after acquiring an additional 176,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,964,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,632,599,000 after acquiring an additional 57,825 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,912,854 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,618,407,000 after acquiring an additional 96,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.86.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $255,905.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,399.70. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total transaction of $246,480.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,151.79. This trade represents a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $361.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.80. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $346.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

