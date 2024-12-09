MML Investors Services LLC Has $28.57 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,194 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.62% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $28,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,979,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,264,000 after acquiring an additional 741,770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 223,301 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 927,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 925,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,982,000 after buying an additional 200,879 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after buying an additional 151,025 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

