MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 61,013 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,013 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $26,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 554,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,192,000 after buying an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.43 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

