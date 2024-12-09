MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $515-$519 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.76 million.

MongoDB Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $6.73 on Monday, reaching $350.13. 4,850,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,236. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.30 and its 200-day moving average is $269.24. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush raised MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.71.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $39,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,425. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $77,387.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,000. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,600 shares of company stock worth $7,255,929. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.