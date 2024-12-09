Monroe Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. Monroe Capital has a payout ratio of 96.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $8.63. 94,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,043. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $8.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRCC

About Monroe Capital

(Get Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.