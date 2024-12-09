Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc Invests $640,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $233.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.22 and a 200-day moving average of $238.29. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

