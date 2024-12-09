Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc Takes $2.30 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

