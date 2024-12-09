National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 10,235 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $45,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,464.00.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG opened at $1,279.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,333.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,315.75. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $965.69 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

