National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 128,843 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 128,843 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $42,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.1% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $2,610,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE IQV opened at $202.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.62 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.10.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

