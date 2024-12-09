National Bank of Canada FI Has $35.04 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $35,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU opened at $49.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

