National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,298 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of SEA worth $39,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in SEA by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $116.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.00 and a beta of 1.53. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

