Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Financial upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial now has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. Newell Brands traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 28811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $240,666.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,075.84. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 104.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -46.67%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

