Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 210,258 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 170.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,258 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $69,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 74,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 32,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 36.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 102,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Waste Management by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 90,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $222.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $230.39. The stock has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.22.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,946.25. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

