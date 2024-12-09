Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.80% of Northrim BanCorp worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRIM. FMR LLC raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $86.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $475.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.80. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $91.72.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

In other news, Director Linda C. Thomas sold 2,550 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,588. The trade was a 68.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

